April 19 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG RESOLVES BUYBACK OF UP TO EUR 200,000,000 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EXISTING NOTES TO BE FINANCED VIA THE ISSUANCE OF NEW UNSUBORDINATED UNSECURED NOTES

* INDICATIVE REPURCHASE PRICE IS 104.385% OR EUR 1,043.85 PER EUR 1,000 DENOMINATION

* OFFER PERIOD WILL BE SEVEN BUSINESS DAYS AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 27 APRIL 2017