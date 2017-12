Dec 22 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* ADLER REAL ESTATE AG TO APPOINT NEW BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

* ARNDT KRIENEN WILL BE RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES AS CEO AND AS A MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TOMAS DE VARGAS MACHUCA AND MAXIMILIAN RIENECKER TO BE APPOINTED AS CO-CEOS

* SVEN-CHRISTIAN FRANK TO REMAIN ACTING CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER