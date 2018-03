March 26 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* OUTLOOK 2018: NET RENTAL INCOME EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN EUR 210 MILLION - EUR 220 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018: FFO I EXPECTED TO INCREASE BETWEEN EUR 65 MILLION - EUR 70 MILLION