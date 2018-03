March 22 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* SPECIAL TENDER OFFER FOR BRACK CAPITAL PROPERTIES N.V. SUCCESSFUL

* ADLER REAL ESTATE - TO ACQUIRE 70 PERCENT OF SHARES IN BRACK CAPITAL PROPERTIES NV FOLLOWING SPECIAL TENDER OFFER FOR 25.8% PERCENT

* ACQUISITION VOLUME FOR SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER STO AMOUNTS TO C. ILS 877 MIO. (C. EUR 205 MIO.) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)