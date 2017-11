Nov 29 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG:

* SAYS ‍SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A EUR 800 MILLION BOND TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ACROSS EUROPE​

* SAYS ‍TWO TRANCHES WITH 4 AND 6 YEARS MATURITY​

* FFO I CONTRIBUTION OF C. EUR 11 MILLION

* COUPON 1.500 PERCENT AND 2.125 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY - AVERAGE OF 1.734 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)