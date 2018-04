April 18 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* TO ENTER INTO A JOINT VENTURE WITH BENSON ELLIOT TO DISPOSE OF ADLER’S NON-CORE PORTFOLIO

* ADLER REAL ESTATE -UNITS TRANSFERRED WILL HAVE GROSS ASSET VALUE OF CIRCA EUR 115 M REPRESENTING A 5 PERCENT PREMIUM TO BOOK VALUE

* ADLER TO TRANSFER NON-CORE UNITS INTO A JOINT VENTURE WITH BENSON ELLIOT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)