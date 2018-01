Jan 25 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG:

* UPDATING 2017 GUIDANCE

* AVERAGE RENT IN CORE PORTFOLIO HAD REACHED EUR 5.11 PER SQM/MONTH AT NINE MONTHS STAGE

* TARGET OF 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN RENTAL INCOME INCLUDING VACANCY REDUCTION COULD REACH C.3.5% FOR FY17

* 2017 WACD, WHICH STOOD AT 3.69% AS OF FY 16 IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO AROUND 2.7% PERCENT

* OTHER GUIDED FIGURES SUCH AS FFO I AND EPRA NAV ARE EXPECTED TO MEET REPORTED 2017 GUIDANCE