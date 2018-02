BRIEF-ADM, Cargill To Launch Soybean Joint Venture In Egypt

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM, CARGILL TO LAUNCH SOYBEAN JOINT VENTURE IN EGYPT

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - CO, CARGILL AGREED TO LAUNCH JV TO PROVIDE SOYBEAN MEAL AND OIL FOR CUSTOMERS IN EGYPT

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - JV WILL BE MANAGED AS STANDALONE ENTITY CONSISTING OF EQUAL OWNERSHIP BY CO, CARGILL

* ARCHER DANIELS - JV ASSETS WILL NOT INCLUDE CARGILL‘S GRAIN BUSINESS AND PORT TERMINAL IN DEKHEILA

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - JV WILL HAVE A MANAGEMENT TEAM REPORTING TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY TWO PARENT COS​

* ARCHER DANIELS - JV ASSETS WILL ALSO NOT INCLUDE ADM-MEDSOFTS JV AT PORT OF ALEXANDRIA

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - ‍CARGILL IS CURRENTLY EXPANDING CRUSH PLANT FROM 3,000 METRIC TONS TO 6,000 METRIC TONS OF DAILY CRUSH CAPACITY​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - ‍CO, CARGILL HOPE TO FORMALLY LAUNCH JOINT VENTURE IN MID-2018​