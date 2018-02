Feb 5 (Reuters) -

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND IS SAID IN ADVANCED TALKS TO ACQUIRE COMMODITY TRADER BUNGE - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* ADM AND BUNGE COULD REACH AN AGREEMENT AS EARLY AS THIS WEEK - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES Source text - bloom.bg/2nIxjcQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)