BRIEF-ADM Realigns Business Segments

* ADM REALIGNS BUSINESS SEGMENTS TO FURTHER ACCELERATE GROWTH

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS - CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍ STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍NEW BUSINESS SEGMENTS WILL BE REFLECTED IN ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS BEGINNING WITH Q1 OF 2018​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍KRISTY FOLKWEIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER​

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO - ‍ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: