BRIEF-ADM Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.68

May 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS OF $0.70 PER SHARE, $0.68 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - QTRLY REVENUES $15,526 MILLION VERSUS $14,988 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $15.06 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT FOR OILSEEDS $350 MILLION VERSUS $313 MILLION

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND - QTRLY EPS INCLUDES $0.02 PER SHARE CHARGE RELATED TO ASSET IMPAIRMENT AND RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES

* ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND SAYS GLOBAL MARKET DYNAMICS CONTINUED TO PUSH SOYBEAN CRUSH MARGINS HIGHER IN QUARTER

* MADE CHANGES TO ITS SEGMENT REPORTING IN Q1 OF 2018 TO REFLECT COMPANY'S NEW OPERATING STRUCTURE