BRIEF-ADMA Biologics Announces Proposed $75 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

Feb 6 (Reuters) - ADMA Biologics Inc:

* ADMA BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $75 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR PROCUREMENT OF RAW MATERIALS FOR MANUFACTURING OF BIVIGAM AND ASCENIV

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT ONGOING COMMERCIAL SALES OF BIVIGAM AND ASCENIV

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO EXPAND MANUFACTURING CAPACITY OF ITS BOCA FACILITY