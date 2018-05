May 16 (Reuters) - ADMA Biologics Inc:

* ADMA BIOLOGICS GRANTED U.S. PATENT FOR TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS