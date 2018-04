April 24 (Reuters) - ADMA Biologics Inc:

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: