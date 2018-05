BRIEF-ADMA Biologics Retires About 8.6 Million Shares Previously Issued to Biotest

May 14 (Reuters) - ADMA Biologics Inc:

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - RETIRES APPROXIMATELY 8.6 MILLION SHARES PREVIOUSLY ISSUED TO BIOTEST PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION AND ITS FORMER PARENT, BIOTEST AG

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - BPC WILL TRANSFER ABOUT 8.6 MILLION SHARES OF ADMA’S NON-VOTING COMMON STOCK BACK TO ADMA

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - RETIREMENT OF ABOUT 8.6 MILLION SHARES FOR WAIVER AND RELEASE OF CERTAIN ADMA RIGHTS UNDER AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JANUARY 21, 2017

* ADMA BIOLOGICS INC - BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ADMA BIOLOGICS - ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019.