Oct 7 (Reuters) - ADMICASA HOLDING AG:

* DIVESTS ITS “INVEST” SEGMENT

* SELLS ITS SUBSIDIARY ADMICASA INVEST AG TO O.P.M. INVEST AG

* CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION IS SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 22, 2019 AT THE LATEST

* THE AGREED PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO CHF 3.5 MILLION.

* WILL USE THE FUNDS FROM THE SALE OF THE INVEST SEGMENT TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS ADMINISTRATION AND TOTAL / GENERAL CONTRACTING BUSINESSES