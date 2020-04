April 9 (Reuters) - ADMICASA HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES FROM GOODS AND SERVICES CHF 6.92 MILLION

* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE A TOTAL OF CHF 0.20 PER REGISTERED SHARE TO THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* FY LOSS OF CHF -0.18 MILLION (2018 PROFIT OF CHF 0.86 MILLION)

* ADRIAN DIENER, CFO AND MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE THE ADMICASA GROUP AT THE END OF JUNE 2020

* APPOINTS CHRISTOPH BRUHIN AS CFO , EFFECTIVE FROM JULY 1, 2020