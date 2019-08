Aug 20 (Reuters) - ADMICASA HOLDING AG:

* EBIT OF AROUND CHF -0.23 MILLION (H1 2018 CHF 0.31 MILLION) FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* H1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES, AT CHF -0.49 MILLION, WERE AROUND CHF 0.82 MILLION BELOW THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* H1 NET SALES FROM DELIVERIES AND SERVICES INCREASED TO CHF 4.47 MILLION (H1 2018 CHF 2.92 MILLION)

* SEES H1 NET RESULT OF AROUND CHF -0.52 MILLION (H1 2018 CHF 0.19 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)