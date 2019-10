Oct 29 (Reuters) - ADMICASA HOLDING AG:

* DECIDES TO LIFT THE SUSPENSION OF SERGE AERNE AS CEO OF THE COMPANY AND AS DIRECTOR OF THE SUBSIDIARIES

* AS OF NOVEMBER 1, 2019, SERGE AERNE WILL AGAIN BE CEO OF ADMICASA HOLDING

* CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHRISTIAN WUNDERLIN TO RESIGN AS OF MAY 13, 2020