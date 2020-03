BRIEF-Admiral FY Pretax Profit Rises To £526.1 Mln

March 5 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC:

* FY GROUP’S SHARE OF PROFIT BEFORE TAX £526.1 MILLION VERSUS £479.3 MILLION

* FULL YEAR DIVIDEND 140.0 PENCE PER SHARE

* EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED GROWTH IN LOAN BALANCES TOWARDS £700-900 MILLION RANGE IN NEXT TWO YEARS

* IN 2020, EXPECT TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUED MARKET SHIFT TO COMPARISON AND CREDIT SCORE MARKETPLACES

* AROUND 10,000 STAFF EACH RECEIVE FREE SHARES WORTH UP TO £3,600 UNDER EMPLOYEE SHARE SCHEME BASED ON FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* ALL STAFF WILL ALSO RECEIVE A ONE-OFF £500 BONUS TO REFLECT GROUP’S STRONG PERFORMANCE IN 2019. Further company coverage: