BRIEF-Admiral Group Expects To Post 2019 Pretax Profit In Range Of 510 Mln Stg To 540 Mln Stg

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC:

* TRADING STATEMENT: 2019 RESULTS UPDATE

* EXPECTS TO POST A GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR 2019 IN RANGE OF £510 TO £540 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES A STRONG 2019 PROFIT BEFORE TAX

* ADMIRAL EXPECTS ITS 2019 LOSS RATIO TO BE HIGHER THAN RECENT YEARS

* CURRENT YEAR PROFITABILITY CONTINUES TO BE IMPACTED BY HIGHER LEVELS OF CLAIMS INFLATION DURING 2019

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 73 TO 78 PENCE PER SHARE

* ALL GROUP STAFF WILL RECEIVE A SPECIAL CASH BONUS OF £500 (APPROXIMATELY £6 MILLION IN TOTAL) IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* GROUP'S UK MOTOR INSURANCE BUSINESS GREW MARGINALLY IN CUSTOMER NUMBERS DURING 2019