March 5 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC:

* REG-STATEMENT RE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SUCCESSION

* DAVID STEVENS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION AS GROUP CEO

* STEVENS WILL BE REPLACED BY MILENA MONDINI DE FOCATIIS, GROUP’S CURRENT HEAD OF UK AND EUROPEAN INSURANCE

* MONDINI WILL ASSUME CEO ROLE AFTER TRANSITION PERIOD.