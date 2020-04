BRIEF-Admiral Says Suspending Recommendation To Pay A Special Dividend Of 20.7p Per Ordinary Share

April 27 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC:

* REG-STATEMENT RE DIVIDEND UPDATE

* ADMIRAL - GROUP HAS SIGNIFICANT LIQUIDITY AND A STRONG SOLVENCY POSITION, WELL ABOVE ITS TARGET LEVEL AND REGULATORY THRESHOLDS.

* ADMIRAL - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO AMEND ITS RECOMMENDATION IN RELATION TO FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.

* ADMIRAL - BOARD IS RECOMMENDING AN UNCHANGED NORMAL DIVIDEND OF 56.3P PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ADMIRAL - SUSPENDING RECOMMENDATION TO PAY A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 20.7P PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ADMIRAL - ALL EMPLOYEES ARE BEING PAID THEIR FULL SALARY AT THIS TIME AND NO STAFF ARE BEING FURLOUGHED UNDER UK GOVERNMENT FUNDED SCHEME

* ADMIRAL - ADMIRAL DOES NOT EXPECT TO REQUIRE SUPPORT FROM ANY OTHER INITIATIVES FUNDED BY GOVERNMENT

* ADMIRAL - DAVID STEVENS CONFIRMED TO ADMIRAL THAT NORMAL DIVIDEND PAYABLE TO HIM AND HIS WIFE WILL BE DONATED IN FULL TO THEIR CHARITABLE FOUNDATION