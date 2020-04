April 21 (Reuters) - Admiral Group PLC:

* TO GIVE BACK £110 MILLION TO ITS CAR AND VAN INSURANCE CUSTOMERS AS CUSTOMERS ARE STAYING AT HOME & DRIVING LESS DURING COVID-19 LOCKDOWN

* £25 REFUND TO BE GIVEN TO ALL CUSTOMERS FOR EACH CAR AND VAN COVERED WITH ADMIRAL AS AT 20TH APRIL 2020, A TOTAL OF 4.4M VEHICLES