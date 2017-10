Oct 18 (Reuters) - ABU DHABI NATIONAL INSURANCE CO

* EXPANDS INTO UK MARKET WITH OPENING OF REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN LONDON, UNDER NAME ADNIC INTERNATIONAL LTD

* OFFICE IN UK WILL FACILITATE REINSURANCE IN ENERGY, PROPERTY, POWER, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION, MARINE HULL AND CARGO Source: (bit.ly/2iiR23E)