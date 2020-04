BRIEF-ADO Properties Appoints Maximilian Rienecker As New Member Of Board Of Directors

April 28 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES AND ADLER REAL ESTATE TAKE FURTHER STEPS TOWARDS INTEGRATION

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - MAXIMILIAN RIENECKER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW MEMBER OF ADO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - AT CLOSE OF ITS VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ADLER, ADO HELD 91.93% (94.15% INCL. TREASURY SHARES) OF ADLER’S EARNINGS PER SHARE CAPITAL

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - MAXIMILIAN RIENECKER APPOINTED AS NEW MEMBER OF ADO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WITH A TERM UNTIL NEXT AGM EXPECTED IN Q3 2020