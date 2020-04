BRIEF-ADO Properties Decides To Initiate Domination Agreement With Adler Real Estate

April 28 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. DECIDED TO INITIATE A DOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH ADLER REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - CONCLUSION OF DOMINATION AGREEMENT IS SUBJECT TO FURTHER STEPS

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - SHOULD DOMINATION AGREEMENT BE CONCLUDED, ADO TO BUY SHARES FROM ADLER MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AGAINST EARNINGS PER SHARE COMPENSATION IN ADO SHARES

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - ALSO, ADO TO PAY AN ANNUAL COMPENSATION FOR TERM OF DOMINATION AGREEMENT