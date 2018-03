BRIEF-ADO Properties Income From Rental Activities Up At EUR 109.2 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA:

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2017 OF EUR 0.60 PER SHARE (2016: EUR 0.45 PER SHARE)

* SEES FFO 1 RUN RATE IN 2018 AROUND EUR 64 MILLION AFTER CLOSING ALL SIGNED TRANSACTIONS

* INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES OF ADO PROPERTIES INCREASED IN 2017 BY 21.6% TO EUR 109.2 MILLION

* FY FFO1 (FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES) ROSE BY 24.9% UP TO EUR 54.3 MILLION