BRIEF-ADO Properties Offers EUR 11.74/Shr For All Outstanding Westgrund Shares

May 6 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA:

* ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ACCEPTANCE PERIOD BEGINS FOR ADO PROPERTIES’ OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING WESTGRUND SHARES

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - ACCEPTANCE PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 6, 2020 TO JUNE 3, 2020

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - CONSIDERATION OF EUR 11.74 IN CASH FOR ALL OUTSTANDING WESTGRUND SHARES

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - OFFER DOCUMENT FOR VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER AND DELISTING TENDER OFFER OF WESTGRUND PUBLISHED