March 11 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADLER SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH ADO PROPERTIES

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - SIGNIFICANT MAJORITY (82.82%) OF SHARES TENDERED DURING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

* ADO PROPERTIES SA - ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL 25 MARCH 2020