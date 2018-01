Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ado Properties Sa:

* ADO PROPERTIES- PRELIMINARY VALUE FROM CBRE INDICATES VALUE OF ITS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO TO END OF 2017 IS ABOUT 3.35 BILLION EUROs​

* ‍VALUE INDICATION REFLECTS AN INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 750 MILLION EUROS COMPARED TO LAST EXTERNAL VALUATION IN Q2 2017​