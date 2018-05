May 21 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE AUTHORIZES NEW $8 BILLION STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

* ADOBE SYSTEMS - NEW STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORITY IS EXPANSION OF PREVIOUS PROGRAM AUTHORIZING REPURCHASE OF UP TO $2.5 BILLION IN STOCK THROUGH FY 2019