FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adobe says ‍based analytics data, Black Friday is off to a "strong start"
Sections
Featured
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
Black Friday
Shoppers browse stores, but buy online
North Korea fortifies border after defection
North Korea
North Korea fortifies border after defection
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
Breakingviews
Bankers’ rule-change wish list starts in the weeds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2017 / 7:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Adobe says ‍based analytics data, Black Friday is off to a "strong start"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe says ‍based on Adobe Analytics Data, Black Friday is off to a “strong start”, with $640 million in online spend as of 10 am ET, up 18.4 percent

* Adobe says based on adobe analytics data, Thanksgiving generated a total of $2.87 billion in online spend, up 18.3 percent

* Adobe-Mobile spend represents 61.1 percent of visits and 46.2 percent of revenue in online spend as of 10 am ET on Black Friday, ‍based on Adobe Analytics Data Source text: (bit.ly/2zBMjSv) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.