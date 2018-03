March 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* SEES Q2 ADOBE TOTAL REVENUE ABOUT $2.150 BILLION‍​‍​‍​

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $1.16 AND NON-GAAP EPS ABOUT $1.53

* SEES Q2 DIGITAL MEDIA SEGMENT REVENUE GROWTH OF 25%

* SEES Q2 2018 DIGITAL EXPERIENCE SEGMENT REVENUE OF ABOUT 15 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 NET NEW DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE ABOUT $330 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.51, REVENUE VIEW $2.14 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S