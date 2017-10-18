BRIEF-Adobe Systems ‍reaffirms its current Q4 fiscal year 2017 revenue and earnings per share targets​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc
* Adobe Systems Inc - reaffirming its current Q4 fiscal year 2017 revenue and earnings per share targets
* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $5.50
* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, total Adobe revenue approximately $8.7 billion
* Adobe Systems Inc sees 2018 GAAP earnings per share of approximately $4.40
* Adobe Systems Inc - is on track to achieve Q4 fy2017 revenue of $1.95 billion
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.21, revenue view $8.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, Adobe experience cloud bookings approximately 20 percent year-over-year growth
* Adobe Systems Inc - is on track to achieve its Q4 earnings per share targets of $0.86 on a GAAP-basis, and $1.15 on a non-GAAP basis
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.16, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adobe Systems Inc - fy2018 financial target, digital media annualized recurring revenue approximately $1 billion of net new ARR