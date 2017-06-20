FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Adobe Systems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.75

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc-

* Q2 revenue $1.77 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.73 billion

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share was $0.75 on a gaap-basis, and $1.02 on a non-gaap basis

* Adobe Systems Inc - qtrly deferred revenue $2.07 billion versus $1.68 billion

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.02

* Adobe Systems Inc- digital media annualized recurring revenue of $4.56 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $312 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.