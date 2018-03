March 15 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE $2.08 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.05 BILLION

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS

* ‍DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE ("ARR") GREW TO $5.72 BILLION EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MILLION​