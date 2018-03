March 2 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $21.9 MILLION VERSUS $20 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - CFO MARK GARRETT'S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2017 WAS $7.3 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION IN 2016‍​ Source: (bit.ly/2FOl0Va) Further company coverage: