BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q4 earnings per share to be about $0.86

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* Sees Q4 revenue about $1.950 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share about $0.86

* Sees q4 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.10, revenue view $1.95 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expect to achieve approximately $330 million of net new digital media ARR in Q4

* adobe experience cloud Q4 growth rate will be affected by a material amount of perpetual revenue achieved in Q4 FY2016

* Expect Digital Media segment year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 25 pct in Q4

* Expect adobe experience cloud year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 17 percent in Q4 Source text (adobe.ly/2wuYTSe) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
