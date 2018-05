May 21 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE TO ACQUIRE MAGENTO COMMERCE

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - DEAL FOR $1.68 BILLION

* ADOBE SYSTEMS INC - UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: