April 26 (Reuters) - Adocia Sa:

* ADOCIA AND TONGHUA DONGBAO ANNOUNCE A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOR BIOCHAPERONE(®) COMBO AND BIOCHAPERONE(®) LISPRO IN CHINA

* $50M UP-FRONT PAYMENT UPON SIGNING

* UP TO $85M ON MILESTONES PAYMENTS AND EXPECTED DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON PRODUCTS SALES