April 23 (Reuters) - Adocia SA:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS OF EXPLORATORY PHASE 1B STUDY OF ADO09 (M1PRAM) IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* NEXT STUDY IS PLANNED AS A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN TYPE 1 DIABETES OVER A PERIOD OF THREE MONTHS