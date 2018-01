Jan 25 (Reuters) - Adocia Sa:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE DATA FROM A DOSE-PROPORTIONALITY STUDY OF BIOCHAPERONE® COMBO IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* ADOCIA SA - STUDY CONFIRMED PREVIOUS RESULTS THAT BIOCHAPERONE COMBO ACTS SIGNIFICANTLY FASTER AND LASTS SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER THAN HUMALOGMIX

* ADOCIA SA - ‍ALL TREATMENTS WERE WELL TOLERATED​

* ADOCIA SA - BOTH PRIMARY ENDPOINTS WERE MET IN STUDY