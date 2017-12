Dec 6 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE STUDY RESULTS COMPARING ULTRA-RAPID INSULIN BIOCHAPERONE LISPRO WITH NOVOLOG AND FIASP IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 1 DIABETES

* BIOCHAPERONE LISPRO U100 SHOWED A SIGNIFICANTLY FASTER-OFF EFFECT COMPARED TO FIASPAND SIMILAR ULTRA-RAPID ONSET OF ACTION

* BIOCHAPERONE LISPRO U100 DISPLAYED FASTER-ON AND FASTER-OFF METABOLIC EFFECTS COMPARED TO NOVOLOG