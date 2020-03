BRIEF-Adocia FY Operating Income Turns To Loss Of 22.0 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* FY NET LOSS 18.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 7.6 MILLION EUR PROFIT YEAR AGO

* AS OF 31 DEC 2019 CASH POSITION OF EUR 43.7 MILLION

* FY REVENUE EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF 31 DEC 2019 FINANCIAL DEBTS OF EUR 21.2 MILLION

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 22.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 9.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CASH POSITION OF EUR 43.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, INCREASING BY EUR 3.8 MILLION COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2018

* WITH EUR 43.7 MILLION IN CASH AT BEGINNING OF JANUARY 2020, WE ARE CONTINUING SUSTAINED DEVELOPMENT OF COMPANY WHILE MAINTAINING RIGOROUS MANAGEMENT OF EXPENSES - CFO