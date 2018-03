BRIEF-Adocia FY Operating Revenue Down At 27.2‍​ Million Euros

March 19 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ‍CASH POSITION OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 35 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31(ST), 2017​

* FY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 27.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 30.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR ‍8.5​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 19.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 22.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FY LOSS FROM ORDINARY OPERATING EXPENSES EUR ‍​8.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 8.0 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​