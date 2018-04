April 16 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS: CASH POSITION AND REVENUE

* ON MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO 27.6 EUR MILLION

* NO REVENUE WAS RECORDED FOR Q1 OF 2018

* TOTAL OPERATING CASH FLOW FOR Q1 2018 AMOUNTED TO EUR 7.2 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS IN THE COMING MONTHS TO RECEIVE A RESEARCH TAX CREDIT FOR 2017 EXPENSES AMOUNTING TO EUR 7.5 MILLION