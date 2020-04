April 14 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 0.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FINANCIAL DEBT AT MARCH 31 EUR 20.8 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT MARCH 31 EUR 35.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 43.7 MILLION AT END DECEMBER 2019

* ON COVID-19: HAS IMPLEMENTED ALL NECESSARY MEASURES TO REDUCE IMPACT ON PRODUCTS AND PARTNERSHIPS

* ON COVID-19: IS UNABLE TO EVALUATE POSSIBLE IMPACT ON ACTIVITIES