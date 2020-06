June 22 (Reuters) - Adomos SA:

* CONFIDENT IN ITS RECOVERY CAPACITY

* PLANS TO RESUME, PROBABLY THIS FALL, ACQUISITION OF BUILDINGS

* STRONG RECOVERY IN ACTIVITY SINCE MID-MAY 2020

* NUMBER OF CUSTOMER MEETINGS IS UP 37% (BETWEEN MAY 18 AND JUNE 18, 2020) COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR