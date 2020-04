BRIEF-Adomos Says Activity Will Slow Down In 2020 Due to COVID-19 Crisis

April 15 (Reuters) - ADOMOS SA:

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: ACTIVITY WILL SLOW DOWN IN 2020 BUT CO STAYS CONFIDENT FOR FUTURE

* FY NET INCOME EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REVENUE FOR JAN AND FEB UP 93% Y/Y

* HAS ENOUGH CASH TO PASS CONFINEMENT PERIOD, INCLUDING IF EXTENDED BEYOND MAY 11 OR IF VERY LIMITED RESUMPTION OF ACTIVITY THIS SUMMER

* IN MID-APRIL, CAN ESTIMATE COVID-19 DIRECT IMPACT AT 2 TO 3 MONTHS OF TURNOVER DEPENDING ON DURATION OF CONFINEMENT AND PACE OF RECOVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)